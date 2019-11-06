Carnegie Deli to close in Las Vegas

MGM Resorts International announced Tuesday afternoon that Carnegie Deli at the Mirage will close in February.

The reuben is seen at the Carnegie Deli in the Mirage in this file photo.

It will be replaced by a “new fast casual restaurant concept” in the spring, the announcement said.

The original Carnegie Deli opened on Seventh Avenue in New York in 1937. The Mirage outlet opened in 2005, and survived the 2016 shuttering of the mothership. There remains a branch at Madison Square Garden, and the company has a wholesale distribution service.

Like the original, the Strip deli was known for stacked-up-to-here corned beef and pastrami sandwiches and other traditional specialties such as matzo ball soup, lox and bagels and chopped liver. It was the sole survivor of three or four delis with New York roots that once dotted the Strip.

