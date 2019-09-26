Casual burger and beer eatery to accompany Majordomo at Palazzo

At a Wednesday media event in Los Angeles, chef David Chang revealed that he would open a sister restaurant next door to Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo this winter.

Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo.

He brought out several plates of slider-style sandwiches Wednesday night at a media dinner at his Los Angeles restaurant, Majordomo. Chang then revealed that he would be serving the sandwiches in a sister restaurant “next door” to Majordomo Meat & Fish.

“We’re calling it a Tasty,” he said. “And it’s on a King’s Hawaiian Bread.”

The restaurant will offer a beef patty (served with cheese at the unveiling) as well as a plant-based option that Chang says will probably be made with Impossible Burger. The menu will also feature “hot chips.”

The chef didn’t reveal the name of the restaurant, but he held up a bit of merchandise for the project with a smiling logo and the words “Tasty patties. Hot chips. Cold beer.”

“That’s basically the restaurant,” Chang said as he showed off the image.

Majordomo Meat & Fish is expected to open this winter in the space that previously held Carnevino.

