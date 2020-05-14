Catering firm to offer weekend meals in various parts of valley

Cut and Taste, which has been catering events in Southern Nevada for eight years, plans Weekender Menus, ordered in advance and available on Fridays

(cutandtastelv.com)

Beef short ribs with potato puree and heirloom carrots. (Cut and Taste)

Pan-seared shrimp with Israeli couscous and yellow tomato puttanesca. (Cut and Taste)

Pandemic protocols dictate no large gatherings these days, so Cut and Taste, which has been catering events for eight years, is tailoring its services to small ones.

The company has launched its Weekender Menu of two oven-ready entrees and sides. After reserving in advance, customers can pick up dinners from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Friday from the Cut and Taste truck, which will be in a different part of the valley each week. Chefs will be on hand to offer tips on making the most of the menus.

This weekend’s menu is Dr. Pepper-braised beef short ribs with potato puree and heirloom carrots, $35; pan-seared shrimp with Israeli couscous and yellow tomato puttanesca, $40; truffle mac and cheese with herbs, $15; and spiced apple Caesar salad with garlic croutons and apple-cider Caesar dressing, $10. Each dish serves two, and those ordered in advance can be picked up at the truck at Grand Canyon Drive and Deer Springs Way on Friday.

To order or obtain more information, call 702-443-1839 or message Cut and Taste on Instagram.

