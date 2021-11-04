Caviar Bar to debut at Resorts World in December

Caviar Bar, from Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hergatt, will carry the precious fish eggs by wholesale or in a variety of dishes, plus fresh seafood and wagyu beef.

It’ll serve Hergatt’s personal brand, Caspy Caviar, with kaluga, sevruga and Golden Russian Osetra available wholesale as well as in a number of dishes. The menu also will include fresh seafood including organic salmon, tartares and Wagyu beef, many of the dishes in shareable format.

The contemporary design with Russian influences will be predominantly black and white with accents of gold. Caviar will be reflected in accents including a hand-blown glass piece suspended from the ceiling.

Located in the resort’s The District area, it’ll be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. nightly. Visit caviarbarlv.com.

