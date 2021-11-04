62°F
Caviar Bar to debut at Resorts World in December

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2021 - 8:45 am
 
Caviar Bar is on schedule to open at Resorts World in December. (Caviar Bar)

Caviar Bar, from Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hergatt, is expected to open at Resorts World in December.

It’ll serve Hergatt’s personal brand, Caspy Caviar, with kaluga, sevruga and Golden Russian Osetra available wholesale as well as in a number of dishes. The menu also will include fresh seafood including organic salmon, tartares and Wagyu beef, many of the dishes in shareable format.

The contemporary design with Russian influences will be predominantly black and white with accents of gold. Caviar will be reflected in accents including a hand-blown glass piece suspended from the ceiling.

Located in the resort’s The District area, it’ll be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. nightly. Visit caviarbarlv.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

