Celebrate ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere with Jon Snow cocktail

All hail the King in the North! The HBO series “Game of Thrones” is returning for its final season, and Therapy in downtown Las Vegas is prepared to celebrate. The Jon Snow combines rum and white chocolate in a wintry cocktail, topped with gold. This cocktail is available only on the day of the premiere, April 14.
Ingredients
■ 1½ ounces Don Q Rum
■ 1 ounce Godiva white chocolate liqueur
■ 1 ounce orgeat
Garnish
■ Whipped cream
■ Gold edible spray
■ Raspberry
Directions
Combine ingredients in mixing tin. Shake and strain into champagne flute. Top with garnishes.