Celebrate Kobe Bryant Day at Ike’s Love and Sandwiches

Chain develops a sandwich that honors the late Lakers superstar; it’s available only on Monday.

The Kobe Tribute Sandwich at Ike's Love and Sandwiches (Ike's)

Monday is officially Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County, California, and fans can celebrate with a commemorative sandwich at Ike’s Love and Sandwiches locations in five states, including two in Las Vegas.

Featuring roast beef, purple slaw, golden BBQ sauce and Swiss cheese on Dutch crunch bread, the Kobe Tribute Sandwich will be available Monday only for $12. You can get one locally, while supplies last, at the Ike’s locations on Maryland Parkway, near UNLV, and inside the Fabulous Freddy’s Car Wash on Durango Drive, between Peace Way and Flamingo Road. (The Ike’s in the Fashion Show Mall remains temporarily closed due to COVID concerns.)

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January, would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on Sunday. Ike’s operates 77 locations in California, Hawaii, Arizona, Texas and Nevada.

