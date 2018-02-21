Celebrate Margarita Day with margarita doughnuts in Las Vegas

Fractured Prune

Thursday is National Margarita Day. You can celebrate the old-fashioned way — margaritas will be the hot item at dozens of spots in Southern Nevada — but for something a little different, consider margarita doughnuts from Fractured Prune. Finished with a Key lime glaze and sea salt, they’re served hot and made-to-order for $16.23 a dozen. And if you order four dozen or more (think of those co-workers), delivery is free. Fractured Prune is at 9460 W. Flamingo Road.