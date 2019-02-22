Celebrate National Margarita Day with a spicy margarita — VIDEO

Celebrate National Margarita Day on Friday with a spicy spin on the tequila-forward cocktail from Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station. Firewater bitters give the Hot Damn Margarita a slow burn. It’s soothed by the addition of cilantro-infused simple syrup.
Ingredients
1½ ounces Sauza Gold tequila
1 ounce lime juice
¾ ounce cilantro simple syrup
¾ ounce triple sec
2 dashes firewater bitters
Garnish
Salt
Jalapeno slice
Lime wheel
Directions
Build all ingredients in Mason shaker. Add ice and shake into rocks glass with half-salt rim. Add garnish.