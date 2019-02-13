Celebrate National Pancake Month at Mustang Sally’s in Henderson

(Ford Country)

In case you didn’t have it on your calendar in capital letters, February is National Pancake Month. To commemorate, Mustang Sally’s at Ford Country is featuring specialty pancakes every week this month.

This week it’s Nutella Bella, two pancakes drizzled with Nutella and topped with fresh strawberries and bananas, available for $5.95 through Saturday. From Monday through Feb. 23, the restaurant will feature Peanut Butter Jelly Time, grape jelly layered between two pancakes and topped with a creamy peanut butter swirl, and from Feb. 25-March 2 it’ll be Blueberry Bliss, two blueberry pancakes topped with more blueberries and a cream cheese swirl. Those also are $5.95, and $1 from every order of the specialty pancakes will be donated to Three Square food bank.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella