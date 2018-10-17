Celebrate National Pasta Day with specials in Las Vegas

Here’s a luncheon indulgence — although you may need a nap afterward.

Carmine's

Enjoy spaghetti pomodoro, linguini positano and penne alfredo for $10 at Carrabba's Italian Grill in Las Vegas or Henderson on National Pasta Day.

Here’s a luncheon indulgence — although you may need a nap afterward. Among the local celebrations of National Pasta Day today, Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars is offering all-you-can-eat pasta. From 2-4 p.m., unlimited portions of penne, rigatoni and spaghetti with garlic and oil, pomodoro, marinara and vodka sauces are $25 for two people. Reserve at 702-473-9700.

Celebrate today with never ending pasta bowls at Olive Garden. Choose from over 100 combinations of pastas, sauces and toppings plus unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks starting at $10.99.

Enjoy spaghetti pomodoro, linguini positano and penne alfredo for $10 at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Las Vegas or Henderson on National Pasta Day.