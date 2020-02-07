Celebrate National Pizza Day with these Las Vegas specials

Las Vegas restaurants are celebrating National Pizza Day on Sunday by offering free slices, free T-shirts, reduced-price and special-for-that-day pies.

Sunday is National Pizza Day, which sure seems like something worth celebrating. And Las Vegas-area restaurants are doing just that, with free, reduced-price and special pizzas on the big day. Here are some of the deals being offered:

Anyone stopping in at Ada’s restaurant in Tivoli Village after 9 p.m. Sunday can get any pizza for 50 percent off with the purchase of a cocktail, wine or beer.

Bakery & Pizza alla Pala at Eataly at Park MGM is offering a free small drip coffee with the purchase of a slice of breakfast pizza alla pala from 7 to 11 a.m., and a margherita pizza alla pala paired with a Peroni draft for $10 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Evel Pie, 508 Fremont St., will give away free slices of cheese pizza from 6 to 7 p.m.

Forte European Tapas, 4180 S. Rainbow Blvd., will feature its Noble Russian Ossetra Caviar Pizza for $35.

Good Pie in Pawn Plaza, 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will give a free slice to anyone who brings in a grandma picture for the Grandma Wall at the planned location on Main Street in the Arts District, scheduled to open this spring.

Mercato Della Pescheria at the Grand Canal Shoppes will feature its off-menu wood-fired artichoke pizza, which is topped with Gorgonzola and mozzarella cheeses, grilled artichokes, spinach, tomatoes and a truffle cream sauce, $18.

Metro Pizza, which has locations across the valley, is offering a half-priced pizza to anyone buying a pizza of equal or greater value, dine-in or carryout. Excludes Ellis Island location.

Pop Up Pizza at the Plaza will give a free “Pizza Is Beautiful” T-shirt to anyone who purchases a slice or full pie.

PT’s Taverns will offer $5 personal pizzas with the choice of classic cheese; the Meat Feast, topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon; or the Gilroy, with zesty garlic ranch, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms and tomatoes.

The Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, is offering happy-hour pricing (50 percent off) on all menu pizzas from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Sidepiece Pizza at the Palms chose National Pizza Day to launch its $10 22-inch cheese pizza, delivery only through Grubhub. It’ll continue every Sunday thereafter.

Sixth & Mill in the Grand Canal Shoppes has created a special pizza with roasted field mushrooms, Parmesan, parsley and shaved black truffles, $29.

Trevi Italian Restaurant at The Forum Shops at Caesars will introduce three pizzas, available Sunday only: Pizza Bianco, a white pie with a black truffle-olive oil base, shaved Prosciutto di San Danielle, arugula and balsamico glaze, $18; Pizza di Mare, a Sicilian-style pizza with tomato fra diavolo sauce, shrimp, calamari, crab, mozzarella, roasted red peppers and tarragon, $20; and Pizza Fra’nduja, with fennel-spiced pork sausage, buffalo mozzarella, Calabrian chiles, shaved fennel and Genovese basil, $18.

