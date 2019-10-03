Celebrate National Vodka Day with a refreshing Lychee Martini
Pin Kaow’s location on South Eastern Avenue serves this simple cocktail that evokes the feeling of summer any time of year.
It doesn’t get easier than this. Celebrate National Vodka Day on Friday with a simple cocktail that highlights your favorite vodka. Pin Kaow’s location at 9530 S. Eastern Ave. serves a refreshing Lychee Martini to extend the feeling of summer. The addition of simple lychee fruit adds a light tropical sweetness that tastes like something between a grape and a watermelon.
Ingredients
■ 2 ounces Belvedere Vodka
■ 1 ounce lychee juice
Garnish
■ Fresh lychee nuts
Directions
Combine ingredients and shake to combine. Pour and add garnish.