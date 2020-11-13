Celebrate the Raiders’ pirate tradition with Aaarrrrgaritas

Sure, you could toast the Raiders with rum, in the grandest pirate style but why not break with tradition and try these Aaarrrrgaritas available at Las Vegas bars.

Aaarrrrggg! It’s only fitting to talk like a pirate when the Raiders are playing, which means you might want to drink like a pirate, too. But leave the rum to Capt. Jack Sparrow and fortify yourself with one of these Aaarrrrgaritas.

CraftHaus Brewery in Henderson and the Arts District serves the MargALE Rita, a frozen margarita beer slushy made with Silver State (which comes in a can in the hometown-team colors of silver and black), and Gose Sour Ale, $6. crafthausbrewery.com/home

The hulking Allegiant Stadium has been nicknamed The Death Star, and Sparrow + Wolf’s cocktail by the same name pays tribute. It’s made with El Tesoro tequila, dark rum, velvet falernum, umeboshi plum, lime, orange and orgeat, $14. sparrowandwolflv.com

The Omaha Bar & Lounge on the casino floor at the Plaza is celebrating throughout the NFL season with 12-ounce frozen Sauza Silver RRRRrrrrrgggaritas in traditional or strawberry flavor, $5. plazahotelcasino.com

Station Casinos is showing its Raiders pride with The Nation, made with Patron silver tequila, blackberry, lime and silver pastry glitter, rimmed with hibiscus and silver flakes, $8 at select casino bars at Palace, Sunset, Santa Fe and Boulder Station, Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort, and all race and sports book bars. stationcasinos.com

The Black Hole cocktail at Lucky Day on Fremont Street, which is named after the particularly enthusiastic Raiders fan section, is made with tequila, house-made sour mix, orange crema, agave, Ancho Reyes, jalapeno and cucumber, $13. luckydaydtlv.com

The Autumn Wind at Virgil’s Real Barbecue is based on a poem and song by former NFL Films President and co-founder Steve Sabol that’s considered the Raiders theme song. It’s made with Cazadores Tequila, Cointreau, simple syrup, lime juice, orange juice and a dash of activated charcoal, served with a sea salt rim, $15. virgilsbbq.com

