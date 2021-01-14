56°F
Food

Celebrate the return of hockey with Golden Knights sweet treats

VGK Shake Returns to Black Tap By Popular Demand
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2021 - 8:48 am
 
Updated January 14, 2021 - 9:11 am
The Vegas Golden Knights Milkshake at Black Tap on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at The Venetian, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Vegas Golden Knights Milkshake at Black Tap at The Venetian. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Vegas Golden Knights Milkshake at Black Tap on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at The Venetian, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Crosscheck Adult Milkshake at Sickie’s Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square in Las Vegas. (Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews)

The return of hockey is sweet, and two local businesses are making it a little sweeter — just in time for the Golden Knights season opener against the Anaheim Ducks.

Black Tap in The Venetian is “shaking” things up with the release Thursday of its Golden Knights Shake. The caramel-based milkshake comes topped with a miniature “hockey puck” cake, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a cherry, in a glass rimmed with vanilla frosting and black and gold sugar pearls. It’s available every day through the end of the season for $17. venetian.com/restaurants/black-tap.html

A few miles to the south on Las Vegas Boulevard, Sickie’s Garage Burgers & Brews is offering two different Knights-themed adults-only shakes for guests to enjoy as they watch the game on one of the establishment’s 30 screens. The VGK Crunch Adult Milkshake is made with vanilla ice cream, Butterfinger bits, Baileys Irish Cream, Buttershots schnapps, and Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka. Or opt for the Crosscheck Adult Milkshake, which mixes Sailor Jerry spiced rum, Captain Crunch cereal and hazelnut liqueur into a vanilla base. The permanent additions to the menu are priced at $9 apiece. Sickie’s is located in Town Square. sickiesburgers.com

The puck drops for the Knights and Ducks Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

