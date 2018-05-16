Celebrate the royal wedding with an elderflower, lemon cookie

You don’t have to get up at 3 a.m. Saturday to share in the excitement of the royal wedding. The flavors of the couple’s lemon and elderflower cake are in The American Princess, a soft and buttery classic sugar cookie topped with lemon frosting and a mini-cookie with elderflower glaze — plus white fondant flowers and edible sparkles for some royal bling. It’s $2.25 each, $20.95 for a dozen (and also available in mini size) and available through Saturday at The Sugar Cookie’s shops at 10960 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson and 4624 W. Sahara Ave.
— Heidi Knapp Rinella