Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this smashing sweet treat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2021 - 10:32 am
 
Red Rock Resort executive pastry chef Gerard Fabiani makes a large chocolate heart that will be filled with treats, to create one of The Bake Shop's Heartbreaker Boxes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A large chocolate heart is filled with treates to create one of the red Rock Bake Shop's Heartbreaker Boxes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
After the large chocolate hearts are filled with treats, each Heartbreaker Box is packaged with a mallet, and sold at The Bake Shop inside the Grand Café at Red Rock. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Red Rock Resort executive pastry chef Gerard Fabiani puts the finishing touches on the exterior of a Heartbreaker Box. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A chocolate Heartbreaker Box, complete with mallet for smashing, created by Red Rock Resort executive pastry chef Gerard Fabiani for sale at The Bake Shop, located inside the Grand Café at Red Rock. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Smashing one of the Heartbreaker Boxes, for sale at The Red Rock Bake Shop inside the Grand Café, reveals the treats inside. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A large white chocolate heart with treats inside, created by Red Rock Resort executive pastry chef Gerard Fabiani for The Red Rock Bake Shop. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Looking for a very special sweet heart to go give your very special sweetheart? Or maybe someone you know has had their heart broken, and is feeling the urge to vent, or even retaliate in a very delicious way. Either way, the Red Rock Bake Shop has you covered with their new Heartbreaker Box.

“We tried to come up with something that is fun for the guests,” says Red Rock’s executive pastry chef, Gerard Fabiani. “And we thought of the idea that you break a chocolate heart, and all the goodies inside are such a big surprise.”

Heartbreaker Boxes are available in dark or white chocolate (in their natural colors or tinted red or pink), decorated with candy pearls and an optional personalized greeting. Each comes with a small mallet to smash it open, and reveal a collection of chocolate-covered Oreos, miniature marshmallows, assorted bonbons and meringue kisses. You can even arrange for a personalized note to be included.

Fabiani is convinced it will impress whoever is on your Valentine’s Day list.

“Flowers are beautiful,” he says. “But this is something different, because it’s interactive. You have the fun of breaking some chocolate, and then you get to eat it.”

Heartbreaker Boxes start at $50, and are available through Valentine’s Day at The Bake Shop inside the Grand Café at Red Rock. Order in advance by calling 702-797-7500 during business hours or online at redrockresort.com/online-cake-order-form.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

