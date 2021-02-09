Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this smashing sweet treat
The Red Rock Bake Shop offers chocolate Heartbreaker Boxes that you can personalize with a message.
Looking for a very special sweet heart to go give your very special sweetheart? Or maybe someone you know has had their heart broken, and is feeling the urge to vent, or even retaliate in a very delicious way. Either way, the Red Rock Bake Shop has you covered with their new Heartbreaker Box.
“We tried to come up with something that is fun for the guests,” says Red Rock’s executive pastry chef, Gerard Fabiani. “And we thought of the idea that you break a chocolate heart, and all the goodies inside are such a big surprise.”
Heartbreaker Boxes are available in dark or white chocolate (in their natural colors or tinted red or pink), decorated with candy pearls and an optional personalized greeting. Each comes with a small mallet to smash it open, and reveal a collection of chocolate-covered Oreos, miniature marshmallows, assorted bonbons and meringue kisses. You can even arrange for a personalized note to be included.
Fabiani is convinced it will impress whoever is on your Valentine’s Day list.
“Flowers are beautiful,” he says. “But this is something different, because it’s interactive. You have the fun of breaking some chocolate, and then you get to eat it.”
Heartbreaker Boxes start at $50, and are available through Valentine’s Day at The Bake Shop inside the Grand Café at Red Rock. Order in advance by calling 702-797-7500 during business hours or online at redrockresort.com/online-cake-order-form.
