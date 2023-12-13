49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Celebrated chef sets opening date for his latest Strip restaurant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 6:54 am
 
Chilled lobster salad from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Min ...
Chilled lobster salad from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina that is opening Jan. 16, 2024, in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)
Urfa chili pepper-dusted bigeye tuna from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning c ...
Urfa chili pepper-dusted bigeye tuna from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina that is opening Jan. 16, 2024, in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)
Alexandria fish fry from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina ...
Alexandria fish fry from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina that is opening Jan. 16, 2024, in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)
Gnudi and lamb meatballs from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael ...
Gnudi and lamb meatballs from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina that is opening Jan. 16, 2024, in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)
Harissa-grilled lamb chops from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michae ...
Harissa-grilled lamb chops from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina that is opening Jan. 16, 2024, in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)

Orla, chef Michael Mina’s celebration of Mediterranean cooking and the flavors of his Egyptian childhood, is now taking reservations that start with the Jan. 16 debut of the restaurant in Mandalay Bay.

The seafood-focused menu from the James Beard Award winner draws special inspiration from Greek cuisine and fragrant Middle East ingredients. Orla occupies the space that once housed Fleur, a French restaurant (originally by chef Hubert Keller) that closed in June.

Some dishes to look for:

— Urfa chili pepper-dusted bigeye tuna with crisp falafel and whipped tahini.

— Chilled lobster salad with avocado, mango and roasted Nardello peppers.

— Alexandria fish fry, a modern take on a traditional Egyptian fish fry, featuring white fish in a chickpea spice crust with vegetable slaw and green tartar sauce.

— Meatballs fashioned from gnudi (gnocchi-adjacent cheese dumplings) and lamb, with dates, chutney and preserved lemon.

— Harissa-grilled lamb chops atop fava bean bessara dip, with black-lime yogurt and fresh green peas.

“Each dish at Orla is a reflection of the food I grew up with, transformed by the techniques I’ve honed throughout my career,” Mina said. “I’m excited to share this personal part of my culinary story with the world.”

Mandalay Bay’s next chapter

The opening of Orla marks the continuing renewal of the food and drink offerings at Mandalay Bay.

A remodeled StripSteak from chef Mina reopened in December 2022 with a substantially new menu and a makeover to its interior design.

Retro by Voltaggio, from chef brothers and “Top Chef” stars Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, launched in early May in the former Aureole, which chef Charlie Palmer opened in 1999. Flanker Kitchen, a next-gen sports bar with a ceiling installation honoring the Formula One Grand Prix track, debuted in June at the property.

And in September, Wolfgang Puck shuttered his Lupo restaurant after 24 years at Mandalay Bay. It’s being replaced by Caramá, an Italian spot paying homage to Puck’s mother that is set to launch in January.

Orla will be open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations: mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/orla.html.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

MOST READ
1
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
3
‘My client didn’t do that’: Defense attorneys ask for release of two teens arrested in fatal beating
‘My client didn’t do that’: Defense attorneys ask for release of two teens arrested in fatal beating
4
Want to be the first in Fontainebleau? Prepare to stay up late
Want to be the first in Fontainebleau? Prepare to stay up late
5
CARTOONS: The clown who keeps upstaging Trump
CARTOONS: The clown who keeps upstaging Trump
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker,” Chris Isaak and Majestic Repertory Theatre’s “A Very Vegas Christmas Carol” top this week’s lineup.

More stories
Which bars and restaurants to try as Fontainebleau opens
Which bars and restaurants to try as Fontainebleau opens
Las Vegas Strip restaurant hosting Sinatra birthday celebration
Las Vegas Strip restaurant hosting Sinatra birthday celebration
Where to dine in Las Vegas for Hanukkah
Where to dine in Las Vegas for Hanukkah
1st look at L.A. taco shop opening in Fontainebleau
1st look at L.A. taco shop opening in Fontainebleau
9 barbecue spots for hungry NFR fans
9 barbecue spots for hungry NFR fans
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens