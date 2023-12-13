Celebrated chef sets opening date for his latest Strip restaurant

The restaurant showcases Mediterranean cooking and the James Beard Award-winning chef’s Egyptian childhood.

Chilled lobster salad from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina that is opening Jan. 16, 2024, in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)

Urfa chili pepper-dusted bigeye tuna from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina that is opening Jan. 16, 2024, in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)

Alexandria fish fry from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina that is opening Jan. 16, 2024, in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)

Gnudi and lamb meatballs from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina that is opening Jan. 16, 2024, in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)

Harissa-grilled lamb chops from Orla, the restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina that is opening Jan. 16, 2024, in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)

Orla, chef Michael Mina’s celebration of Mediterranean cooking and the flavors of his Egyptian childhood, is now taking reservations that start with the Jan. 16 debut of the restaurant in Mandalay Bay.

The seafood-focused menu from the James Beard Award winner draws special inspiration from Greek cuisine and fragrant Middle East ingredients. Orla occupies the space that once housed Fleur, a French restaurant (originally by chef Hubert Keller) that closed in June.

Some dishes to look for:

— Urfa chili pepper-dusted bigeye tuna with crisp falafel and whipped tahini.

— Chilled lobster salad with avocado, mango and roasted Nardello peppers.

— Alexandria fish fry, a modern take on a traditional Egyptian fish fry, featuring white fish in a chickpea spice crust with vegetable slaw and green tartar sauce.

— Meatballs fashioned from gnudi (gnocchi-adjacent cheese dumplings) and lamb, with dates, chutney and preserved lemon.

— Harissa-grilled lamb chops atop fava bean bessara dip, with black-lime yogurt and fresh green peas.

“Each dish at Orla is a reflection of the food I grew up with, transformed by the techniques I’ve honed throughout my career,” Mina said. “I’m excited to share this personal part of my culinary story with the world.”

Mandalay Bay’s next chapter

The opening of Orla marks the continuing renewal of the food and drink offerings at Mandalay Bay.

A remodeled StripSteak from chef Mina reopened in December 2022 with a substantially new menu and a makeover to its interior design.

Retro by Voltaggio, from chef brothers and “Top Chef” stars Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, launched in early May in the former Aureole, which chef Charlie Palmer opened in 1999. Flanker Kitchen, a next-gen sports bar with a ceiling installation honoring the Formula One Grand Prix track, debuted in June at the property.

And in September, Wolfgang Puck shuttered his Lupo restaurant after 24 years at Mandalay Bay. It’s being replaced by Caramá, an Italian spot paying homage to Puck’s mother that is set to launch in January.

Orla will be open from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations: mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/orla.html.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.