Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman to do guest stint in Las Vegas

Chefs Dylan Jobsz (left) and Bruce Kalman (Timeless Cuisine)

“Top Chef” alumnus Bruce Kalman will spend some time in the kitchen of Ada’s in Tivoli Village from Feb. 21-23, for what he’s calling “a little chef residency.”

The Los Angeles-based chef and longtime friend of Ada’s owner James Trees, also has appeared on “Chopped,” “Knife Fight” and “Beat Bobby Flay,” is the chef and co-owner of Knead & Co. Pasta Bar + Market in L.A.’s Grand Central Market.

He’ll use the weekend to introduce Las Vegas to signature dishes such as his porchetta with salsa verde and crispy potatoes, and squid ink rigatoni with lobster, as well as other creations. Ada’s chef de cuisine Dylan Jobsz will unveil new items for the event.

This isn’t the first time Kalman has cooked in Las Vegas. He and Trees collaborated last year on a dinner for National Pasta Day. And he’s guested in Josh Smith’s kitchen at Bardot Brasserie in Aria.

“I love Vegas,” Kalman explains. “It’s a great city.”

You can reserve a spot for the pop-up online at AdasLV.com or by calling 702-463-7433.

