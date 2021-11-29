Celebrity chef Jose Andres plans book signing Tuesday in Las Vegas

Jose Andres, who has several restaurants in Las Vegas and who has become known as a humanitarian for his ThinkFoodGroup, will be at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Jose Andres (Josh Telles)

Celebrity chef and acclaimed humanitarian Jose Andres will sign copies of his books at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Copies of Andres’ “Made in Spain,” “Vegetables Unleashed” and “We Fed an Island” will be available for purchase, with gift wrapping on site; guests also are welcome to bring their own copies. The one-hour signing event is first-come, first-served, so guests are invited to line up outside the restaurant beginning at 4 p.m. Parking is free for locals for three hours.

Jaleo is on Level 3 of the resort’s Boulevard Tower.

