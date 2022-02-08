Celebrity chef Martin Yan to open new Strip restaurant

Iconic celebrity Chinese-American chef and author Martin Yan will be opening his first Las Vegas Strip restaurant later this year.

Chef Martin Yan (Courtesy)

Chef Martin Yan checks on a shrimp mousse tulip appetizer at his home in Hillsborough, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

An empty outdoor mall at Bally's Las Vegas along the Las Vegas Strip. Caesars Entertainment plans to rename Bally's Las Vegas as the Horseshoe Las Vegas, drawing on a name made famous at a downtown gambling hall that was the original home of the World Series of Poker. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

This Jan. 23, 2008 file photo shows longtime celebrity chef Martin Yan as he poses for a photograph at his home in Hillsborough, Calif. Crafting the perfect burger has been a lifetime project for Yan. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, FILE)

The famed chef and title star of his show “Yan Can Cook,” will be opening the restaurant at the newly re-branded Horseshoe Las Vegas, according to a press release. The restaurant, M.Y. Asia will celebrate several of Asia’s beloved dishes and preparations and bring authentic Asia to the resort, which will begin a transformation from Bally’s Las Vegas into Horseshoe Las Vegas in the spring of 2022.

Yan’s high-energy hosting and approachable recipes have brought Asia into American homes since his show first aired in 1982. He has hosted over 3,000 shows while guest-starring on many more-earning two James Beard Awards and an Emmy.

“It is a pleasure and an honor at ATM-Yan to help bring our friend and partner iconic Chef Martin Yan and his team to Horseshoe Las Vegas,” said Adam Odegard, Managing Partner at ATM Hospitality. “This exciting food and beverage experience will be the first of its kind, with Chef Martin Yan’s special brand of ‘Yan-tertainment’ that has made him a favorite for decades.”

M.Y. Asia diners can expect flavors from across the continent including specialties from China, Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand. Traditional eats like Peking duck, dim sum, hand-pulled noodles, and fresh live seafood anchor the seasonal menu, according to the release.

“I want to invite guests to taste and see the action, and what we will bring to the Las Vegas Strip,” said Yan. “Diners will not only discover and taste our amazing dishes, but also our version of entertainment, making it an unforgettable experience.”

