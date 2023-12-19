Celebrity chef’s latest restaurant on the Strip accepting reservations
The restaurant will offer a French-inspired menu for lunch, dinner and brunch, along with what the chef calls “some flavor surprises.”
Brasserie B by Bobby Flay, the chef’s latest offering at Caesars Palace, is accepting reservations beginning in January for brunch, lunch and dinner through OpenTable.
The restaurant will offer a French-inspired menu for lunch, dinner and brunch. Think nouveaux versions of classic frites, a raw bar, brasserie staples, lavish desserts and “some flavor surprises I’ve become known for over the years,” Flay said.
The lounge features a 20-seat bar composed of weathered marble, fluted wood and zinc accents. The lounge flows into the 140-seat dining room with handmade subway tile, blown glass chandeliers, cane-backed café chairs and a dramatic raw bar with a lighted canopy helping anchor the room.
Brasserie B will occupy the site of the former Old Homestead restaurant near Montecristo Cigar Bar and Nobu Hotel and Restaurant.
The restaurant’s daily operation hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for brunch and 4:30 to 10 p.m. for dinner.