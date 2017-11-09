Celebrity chefs to open new restaurants at Palms Casino

It can be hard to keep track of the restaurant comings and goings in Las Vegas, and this week’s news about who’s in and who’s out comes from a variety of sources, including the financial world, social media and the rumor mill. Here’s the latest.

Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis. (Courtesy, Erik Kabik)

The Palms at 4321 W. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Celebrity chef stampede to the Palms

As the Review-Journal’s Richard Velotta first reported, Red Rock Resorts used Tuesday’s shareholders conference call to break the news of four celebrity chefs heading to the Palms.

James Beard Award-winning Philadelphia chef Marc Vetri and “The Chew” host Michael Symon will each open his first Las Vegas restaurant at the off-Strip resort, while Bobby Flay and Chris Santos will each open a second local eatery there.

Flay’s Palms space will reportedly specialize in seafood and raw fish. Vetri will offer the Italian fare for which he’s known. Santos, who has re-created one of his New York spots, Beauty & Essex, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will bring his Bowery restaurant, Vandal, to the resort. And Symon’s place will specialize in barbecue. Other new features of the $485 million renovation include a year-round pool club by Tao Group (which is also the team behind Vandal) and a rooftop social club by Clique Hospitality.

Renovations and openings are expected to be complete in late 2018 and early 2019.

