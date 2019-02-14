Champagne vending machine featured on Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

Thanks to the miracle of innovation, you can buy Champagne for your Valentine almost as easily as grabbing a Coke.

One of the few Moët & Chandon vending machines in the country is in the 23rd-floor Sky Lobby of the Waldorf Astoria on the Strip. It’s normally stocked with the winemaker’s Imperial Brut and Imperial Rosé, but in honor of Valentine’s Day, it’s all rosé, all the time.

All you have to do is to go up to the hotel’s front desk in the Sky Lobby and purchase a token for $25. Pop it in the machine, and a bottle of cold bubbly is on the way.

3752 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158