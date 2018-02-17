Check out these Olympics, Mardi Gras specials in Las Vegas

In honor of the Winter Olympics, Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The Linq Promenade is featuring the All American Kicked Up Lemonade.

The All American Kicked Up Lemonade (Virgil's Real Barbecue)

Hooray for the red, white and blue

In honor of the Winter Olympics, Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The Linq Promenade is featuring the All American Kicked Up Lemonade. A blend of Skyy Strawberry Vodka, frozen lemonade and blue Curacao, it’s $12 until the closing ceremonies.

Mardi Gras deals

Two local restaurants are continuing their Mardi Gras specials through the end of the month. At the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, gumbo is $5 and drink specials include the Bourbon Street Mule, $10, and Smashed in the Quarter, $10. All three locations of Nacho Daddy are serving Cajun Nachos with blackened shrimp, andouille sausage, Creole pepper sauce, melted cheddar-jack cheese, queso, Cajun remoulade and green onions, $16.95.

Lenten fish fry

Christ the King Catholic Community, 4925 S. Torrey Pines Drive, will begin its fish fry series Friday, continuing every week during Lent. Baked or fried fish with cole slaw, french fries, macaroni and cheese, rolls and dessert is $7 for adults, $5 for kids 5 to 12, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Beer collaboration

Henderson-based CraftHaus Brewery and Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Resort will collaborate in a beer-pairing dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday. The courses will include charcuterie, a trio of oysters, greens with a Point Reyes blue cheese tuille, bone-in short rib with sweet-corn puree and a chef’s stout duo. It’s $70, which includes a CraftHaus pint glass. Call 702-617-6800.

H3 at Spiedini

Columbia Crest Horse Heaven Hill — or H3 — wines will be the pairings at a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini at the J.W. Marriott. The four-course dinner with an entree of mustard-crusted roasted New York sirloin with string bean casserole and truffle celeriac mashed potatoes is $69. Call 702-869-8500.