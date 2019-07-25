88°F
Food

Cheez-It crackers, House Wine match made in picnic heaven

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2019 - 5:46 am
 

Like oil and vinegar.

Peanut butter and jelly.

Martin and Lewis.

There are some things that just go together naturally.

No one will argue cheese and wine are such a couple, and now some geniuses at Kellogg’s and House Wines have decided to pair Cheez-It crackers and wine in a box.

Forget about any cheesy puns from the company that sells wine in a can.

Starting at 2 p.m. Thursday (July 25), Cheez-It and House Wine will be selling box sets of crackers and wine for a limited time only. The cost: $25.

White Cheddar and Rosé. Cheddar Jack and Cabernet Sauvignon. Zesty Cheddar Ranch and Malbec. Extra toasty and Sauvignon Blanc. Sharp Cheddar/Parmesan and Chardonnay.

A cracker and wine for any and every occasion.

