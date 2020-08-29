Chef David Chang adds special menus at Las Vegas restaurant

David Chang has announced new promotions and a private lounge at his Palazzo restaurant, Maordomo Meat & Fish. (Andrew Bezek)

All wines are half price at Majordomo Meat & Fish's Major Mondays. (Andrew Bezek)

Smoked meats are on the menu at Majordomo Meat & Fish's Smokehouse Sundays.(Andrew Bezek)

Karaoke, cocktails, sliders or full meals are among the options at Majordomo Meat & Fish's new private lounge. (Andrew Bezek)

David Chang has launched a pair of promotions, as well as a private lounge and karaoke experience, at his Palazzo restaurant Majordomo Meat & Fish.

Smokehouse Sundays and Major Mondays had their so-called “soft” rollouts on Aug. 16 and 17, respectively. The Lounge is available for private events only.

Smokehouse Sundays will provide guests with a rotating chef’s selection of three smoked meats, three sides and one desert for $45. Seafood options will be available as a la carte add-ons.

“We want to be able to be part of the neighborhood,” Chang says of barbecue. “And having the Sunday Smokehouse, to me, is like a Sunday roast day, for the community, without any sort of nonsense. You can just go in, get something really good to eat, and we get to use the smoker.”

Mondays will focus on meats, many in large formats, cooked over an oak wood fire. To wash them down, the entire wine list will be discounted by 30 percent. Chang says that while grilled meats may not be unique, especially in Las Vegas, this is the only one of his restaurants where you can find them.

“The only place we have a wood-burning grill is Las Vegas,” he explains. “And there are very few things, for me, that are better than a big glass of Bordeaux or Burgundy red with a beautiful rare to medium-rare steak cooked over fire. I know a lot of people have that, but it’s something that is near and dear to me.”

The Lounge is across the hall from Majordomo Meat & Fish, adjacent to Chang’s slider concept Moon Palace. The room, which can be booked for dinner, cocktails and special events, has a pass-through window into Moon Palace, for guests who want some mini-burgers and hot chips at their party. Other options include cocktails, a full Majordomo meal, and even karaoke.

Chang says the latter was inspired by his childhood.

“If you ask a lot of Asian immigrant households, I would say in over 50 percent their parents had a karaoke machine. My parents did, which is why I never want to do it — because I suck at singing and I’m too embarrassed. But I know a lot of people do.”

He says you’re unlikely to catch him singing along, however, unless it’s after a few too many drinks. When that happens, you can expect the playlist to consist of classic hard rock.

“I think I always go to something by Axl and Guns ‘N’ Roses, just because they had such a huge impression on my life as a kid. There’s definitely footage of me airing around somewhere on the internet, of me trying to dance like Axl Rose.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.