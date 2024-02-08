40°F
Chef from No. 5 restaurant in the world hosting secret dinners for Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2024 - 6:27 am
 
Rasmus Munk, the chef behind Alchemist in Copenhagen, is presenting a secret trio dinners at Il ...
Rasmus Munk, the chef behind Alchemist in Copenhagen, is presenting a secret trio dinners at Illuminarium during Super Bowl week. (Getty Images)

The world is coming to Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Case in culinary point: Rasmus Munk, the chef behind Alchemist in Copenhagen, the No. 5 restaurant in the world as currently ranked by World’s 50 Best, is presenting a secret trio dinners at Illuminarium, a person with knowledge of the dinners told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This person was not authorized to speak publicly about the events.

The sold-out dinners take place Thursday through Saturday, and the cost is $5,000 a plate, this person said.

Munk has received two stars in the current Michelin Guide for Alchemist, which World’s 50 described as offering “artfully composed dining experiences with innovation at every turn” from behind its 2-ton bronze doors.

World’s 50 Best goes on to describe the menu in Copenhagen as shaped by classical techniques, the chef’s research into modern foodways and his “obsessive search for the best ingredients.”

This approach, 50 Best continued, might mean cod with edible “plastic” to highlight ocean pollution or a coffin-shaped chocolate bar “to remind us of child labor within the chocolate industry.”

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

