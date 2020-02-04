Chef José Andrés creates sushi rolls for Las Vegas guest chef gig

Expert in Spanish cooking is the first in Tekka Bar’s new guest chef series.

Jose Andres' Jamon Roll, available through Feb. 9, 2020, and from Feb. 17-23, 2020, at Tekka Bar. (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

Chef Rick Gencarelli's Kingpin Roll, coming soon to Tekka Bar. (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

Sushi rolls by José Andrés? While the groundbreaking Spanish chef offers a wide variety of dishes at his local restaurants, traditional Japanese handrolls are not among his signatures. For the next month, however, his fans will get a chance to experience what he can do with nori, thanks to Tekka Bar at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Block 16 Urban Food Hall.

Tekka, which offers handrolls and sake within the upscale food court, launched a guest chef series on Monday, with Andrés as the first contributor. He’s created two rolls, which will be rotated on and off the menu throughout February. And every time someone purchases one, Tekka Bar will donate $1 to World Central Kitchen, Andrés’ nonprofit that aids victims of natural disasters and other humanitarian crises.

As you might expect, Andrés’ two creations lean heavily on the flavors of Spain. His Jamon Roll, available now through Feb. 9 and again from Feb. 17-23, features the chef’s signature Spanish ham, tomato, avocado and sherry dressing, for $12. From Feb. 10-16 and Feb. 24 through March 1, Tekka will offer the Andrés Gambas Roll (shrimp, brava sauce and garlic aioli, accompanied by mojo rojo sauce) for $10.

The guest chef series will continue throughout 2020, with Rick Gencarelli of Lardo and Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino both on deck to contribute rolls.

