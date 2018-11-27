Chef Jose Andres nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Chef Jose Andres, who has three Las Vegas restaurants and developed the food and beverage menu for the esports arena at Luxor, has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Chef Jose Andres at the new Esports Arena at the Luxor in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Andres' ThinkFoodGroup partnered with Allied Esports to create a gaming-inspired food and beverage menu for the 30,000-square-foot venue. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chef Jose Andres has been working to get meals to people in Puerto Rico who've been displaced by Hurricane Maria.

Chef Jose Andres, who has three Las Vegas restaurants and developed the food and beverage menu for the esports arena at Luxor, has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, The Washington Post reported Monday. The Post said the Norwegian Nobel Committee discourages nominations being made public, but that it was confirmed by Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), who made the nomination.

Andres declined comment Tuesday. With his ThinkFoodGroup and World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit he founded after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Andres also has supported relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Florida, North Carolina, Guatemala and, most recently, in California following the devastating wildfires. At the 2014 Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, he created a pop-up restaurant that ran on clean-cooking solutions, including solar, for use in developing countries.

The Nobel committee doesn’t release the names of nominees, which can be suggested only by the committee itself or the current members of a national assembly, the Post said. The awards will be announced in October.

Andres’ local restaurants are Jaleo and China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Bazaar Meat at SLS Las Vegas.

