Chef Jose Andres receives key to the Las Vegas Strip

Chef Jose Andres was presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas.

The award-winning chef operates more than 20 restaurants across the country, including three in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. He’s also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his work feeding those affected by natural disasters and other humanitarian crises.

“It’s so fantastic to have the best restaurant in the world here in my district at the SLS,” said Segerblom. “But more importantly, to have you run that restaurant, because you’re world famous and what you do for the world.”

Andres took the opportunity to thank his staff, specifically two members of his team who have traveled with him to Puerto Rico to feed those in need after Hurricane Maria.

“This is not for me,” Andres told the crowd. “This is for many of them. They feed the few … but also they make sure that they feed the many, any time in America or anywhere else around the world where people are in need of a plate of food.”

