Chef leaves Bardot Brasserie to helm Downtown Summerlin’s Andiron

Chef Josh Smith is exiting Bardot Brasserie and has accepted a position as chef/partner at Downtown Summerlin’s Andiron Steak & Sea.

Smith, who has helmed the kitchen at Michael Mina’s award-winning Aria restaurant since its opening, calls the move “a great opportunity,” and says he’s excited to venture out to the ‘burbs.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work in a place where I can be more connected to locals,” says the chef, who was born and raised in Las Vegas. “It’ll be fun to evolve what I can do, see what people react to, and build trust with the local clientele and have regulars. I really value those relationships.”

Smith says it’s too early to discuss the menu, other than to say it likely will feature “a creative twist on steakhouse classics.” He also teases that he’ll be free to introduce more international flavors than Bardot’s French identity allowed.

“I certainly wasn’t using any Japanese or Hispanic influences, or Asian influence (at Bardot), which I feel like I’ll be able to be a little more creative within this outlet.”

Andiron is currently closed for renovations, and is expected to reopen before the end of the year. Aria remains closed due to COVID-19, with no reopening date announced.

