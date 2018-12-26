Chef Michael Symon on Mabel’s BBQ, discoveries and food favorites

Michael Symon isn’t exactly a Las Vegas newbie; now 49, he’s been coming here since he was 21. But Symon, whose collection of restaurants is nearing two dozen, only recently opened his first Las Vegas spot, Mabel’s BBQ, at the Palms (with Sara’s to follow early next year).

Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, poses for a photo at his restaurant at The Palms on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, poses for a photo at his restaurant at The Palms on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Michael Symon isn’t exactly a Las Vegas newbie; now 49, he’s been coming here since he was 21. But Symon, whose collection of restaurants is nearing two dozen, only recently opened his first Las Vegas spot, Mabel’s BBQ, at the Palms (with Sara’s to follow early next year).

“We’ve had several offers over the last 15 or 20 years,” said Symon, who has gained fame for “Iron Chef” on the Food Network, as host of “Burgers, Brew &’Que” on the Cooking Channel and formerly as a co-host on ABC’s “The Chew.” “There were times we just didn’t feel we were ready, or it was the right location or right deal. This was just the right alignment of the stars.”

A native of Cleveland with Greek and Sicilian roots, Symon is widely credited with putting that city on the map as a culinary destination. He currently splits his time mainly between Cleveland and New York.

And he remains a fan of Las Vegas.

“I love the diversity,” Symon said. “It’s such — in the best of ways — a mixed bag of people and cultures. The food scene’s so diverse. And it appeals to so many ages, from young to old. You really get to see this large swipe of people. I think that’s what makes it really, really fun.”

Review-Journal: Always in your fridge?

Michael Symon: A large selection of mustards and hot sauces.

Currently obsessed with?

I’m always obsessed with my golf game, which I wish I was better at. And more than anything else, my granddaughter, Emerson Lina Sanderson (born Dec. 10).

Newest Las Vegas discovery?

Vetri (at the Palms). I’m very familiar with the Philly outpost, but just had an unbelievable dinner there last night.

Favorite indulgence?

I love salt and vinegar chips with caviar. It’s very much a high-low.

I never eat …

Raspberries. They make my mouth itch.

Favorite brunch at home?

My wife, Liz, makes a breakfast bread pudding that’s like challah, eggs and cheddar cheese. She doesn’t eat red meat, but when she makes it for me, she puts bacon and ham in it.

Best tip for home cooks?

Learn how to season your food. A lot of people who cook at home are afraid to salt their food.

What are you working on?

Right now, Mabel’s.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com, and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.