Chef named for restaurant coming to Palazzo in Las Vegas

Chef Brian Lhee and Chef Gina Marinelli in the kitchen at the Dec. 2 installment of Yusho After Dark. (Al Powers, PowersImagery.com)

Brian Lhee has exited his position at Tao Asian Bistro, but he’s not moving very far down the Strip. Lhee will serve as executive chef at Majordomo Meat & Fish, David Chang’s upcoming restaurant at Palazzo.

The chef worked at restaurants in Seoul and Chicago before moving to Las Vegas to open Yusho in the old Monte Carlo resort. He’s been running the kitchen at Tao in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian since 2014. Majordomo Meat & Fish, a local take on Chang’s critically acclaimed Majordomo in Los Angeles, is expected to open this winter in the space that formerly housed Mario Batali’s Carnevino.

