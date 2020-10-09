Chef-owner to reopen Old Soul, plans to launch furniture store

The restaurant in the World Market Center comes back Oct. 16. Chef Natalie Young also plans a furniture store to feature “cool affordable stuff” in the Arts District.

Chef Natalie Young is preparing to reopen her restauranrt Old Soul, and launch a new Arts District furniture store (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chef Natalie Young is keeping busy these days. Less than two weeks after unveiling renovations to her Carson Avenue restaurant Eat, she’s preparing to reopen Old Soul in the World Market Center, as she puts the final touches on a furniture store she’s bringing to the Arts District.

Young says Old Soul will resume serving again Oct. 16.

“I’m just going to do Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5 till 11,” Young says of the restaurant’s hours.

Moreover, she says she’ll be streamlining her menu for Fridays and Saturdays, and offering only one dish on Sundays.

“I’m calling it Southern Sundays,” the chef explains. “I believe we’re gonna start with my fried chicken meal, (available) either curbside or in the restaurant.”

Food isn’t her sole focus right now, as she’s also spent the past several months concentrating on another passion: furniture. Young is waiting on a business license for a store called Authentik, which will be at 1321 Commerce St.

“I want to have a place where people can get cool affordable stuff,” Young says of the store. “I really like old things. And I like things that are authentic — like industrial, as well as furniture from the 1920s and 1930s. And then there are some modern things mixed in. But the whole reason behind this is to have affordable, cool stuff for the people.”

She also wants to use the new business to continue her work with Core Academy’s after-school education programs. She plans to have Core scholars get retail experience at the store and to donate a portion of her profits to the program.

Young hopes to open Authentik in November.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.