Chef returns to Sinatra at Encore Las Vegas

Theo Schoenegger opened the restaurant with the resort in 2008 and remained there until 2017, developing a following for his menu of updated Italian classics.

Theo Schoenegger has returned to Sinatra at Encore as executive chef.

Schoenegger opened the restaurant with the resort in 2008 and remained there until 2017, developing a following for his menu of updated Italian classics. The resort said he’ll now be re-creating some of Frank Sinatra’s favorite dishes, such as spaghetti with clams and osso buco.

A native of San Candio, Italy, near the Austrian border, Schoenegger attended culinary school in Italy and worked in Munich before coming to the United States in 1986. He held posts in New York and Palm Beach before becoming executive chef of Patina in Los Angeles in 2003. Since leaving Encore two years ago, he had been executive chef of Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante and Enzo’s Hideaway Tunnel Bar at Disney Springs in the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

