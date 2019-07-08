Chef Thomas Keller to open restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Las Vegas announced Monday that a restaurant from culinary great Thomas Keller will open at the resort in 2020.

Wynn Las Vegas announced Monday that a restaurant from culinary great Thomas Keller will open at the resort in fall 2020.

The restaurant will replace The Country Club at Wynn, but there’s no news on the scope of the new spot or even its name. Keller’s Bouchon Bistro has been a fixture at The Venetian since the Venezia Tower opened there in early 2004.

Keller’s other restaurants include The French Laundry, Bouchon Bistro, Ad Hoc + Addendum and La Calenda, all in Yountville, California (in the Napa Valley), Per Se and TAK Room in New York and The Surf Club Restaurant in Miami. Keller also operates Bouchon Bakeries in Las Vegas, Yountville and New York.

