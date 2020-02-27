Chef to unveil brunch at Las Vegas restaurant Sidebar

“Caribbean theme, on the Jamaican side,” chef Rhori Kow says of the menu launching this weekend.

Sidebar, the 80-seat venue that has been operating recently as a private event space adjacent to Triple George Grill on Third Street, will launch a weekend Caribbean brunch called NYAM this weekend. Jamaican chef Rhori Kow, who worked at Wynn Las Vegas and The Cosmopolitan’s Wicked Spoon buffet before taking over the kitchen at Triple George, will draw on his roots for the menu.

“Caribbean theme, on the Jamaican side,” he says of the theme. “So cool dishes, kind of reinvented.”

Among the items on the a la carte menu are jerk fried chicken & waffles, lemon ricotta soufflé pancakes and various empanada-like Jamaican patties. And since no brunch is complete without a serious beverage program, NYAM will offer classic mimosas, caffeine mixers, island punches and over-the-top bloody marys made for four. DJ Skills will provide the music for the kickoff weekend.

NYAM runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 201 N. Third St. Reserve a table at triplegeorgegrill.com.

