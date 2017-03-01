Chef Vic Vegas planning a second location for 7 Sinful Subs

Vic Vegas — officially known as Vic Moea — is the proprietor of 7 Sinful Subs on Maryland Parkway, across from UNLV, and is planning a second location in Summerlin or Henderson.

Vic Vegas — officially known as Vic Moea — is the proprietor of 7 Sinful Subs on Maryland Parkway, across from UNLV, and is planning a second location in Summerlin or Henderson. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lived there until he was 14, at which point his family moved to Las Vegas. A self-taught chef, he was a finalist on the seventh season of “The Next Food Network Star” and was the runner-up, by 1/16th point, on “Chopped All Stars 2011.” He currently is an expert chef for “Bar Rescue” on Spike TV and was featured in the show’s season premiere Feb. 19. He also is corporate executive chef for Nicholas and Co. food distributors.

Review-Journal: Always in your fridge?

Vic Vegas: Leftover lasagna.

RJ: Currently obsessed with?

Vic Vegas: Sandwiches. The reason I went into the sub shop market is that, when someone says they’re going to get a sub, chances are it’s going to be some sliced meat on a bun, nice and quick and inexpensive. I’m obsessed with taking my experience as a chef and putting it on a sub roll, showing people you can have a gourmet experience.

RJ: Why a sub shop?

Vic Vegas: When you do fine dining, you’re limiting yourself to a certain demographic. I want to use my mom and grandma’s recipes at an affordable price that would be acceptable to anyone.

RJ: Newest Las Vegas discovery?

Vegas Vic: I am finally mountain biking in Red Rock. Now that I’m doing it I don’t know why I waited so long. I love it.

RJ: Favorite indulgence?

Vic Vegas: Burgers and pizza, no question.

RJ: I never eat …

Vic Vegas: Raw food. I’m not much of a sushi fan. Whenever my friends and I go out for sushi, I play the not-so-tough-guy card and usually order the teriyaki.

RJ: Favorite brunch at home?

Vic Vegas: Eggs Benedict.

RJ: Best tip for home cooks?

Vic Vegas: Not to complicate things, and to stick to a few solid recipes. Because no matter who you are, people usually have something they make in their arsenal, whether they’re a chef or not, that’s probably some of the best stuff around.

RJ: What are you working on?

Vic Vegas: Besides a second location, I am the corporate executive chef for Nicholas & Co. food distributors, and right now we’re working on expanding.

