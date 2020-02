Winners of chef battles around the country took part in the first preliminary round of the All American Chef Battle on Monday night at Hofbrauhaus.

Chef Khaddy Dublin, left, Chef Battle San Diego winner, introduces her chicken afritada to the judges during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (From left, center) They are Cindy West, Raphael Rabensteiner, Vedo Pitnjakovic and Michael Politz. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chef Khaddy Dublin, Chef Battle San Diego winner, adds a sauce to her chicken afritada dish as time runs down during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A chicken afritada dish by Chef Khaddy Dublin, Chef Battle San Diego winner, during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A seared chicken scallop and creamy spinach rice dish by Chef Oscar Sanchez, Chef Battle Las Vegas winner, during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A chicken breast with romensco sauce dish by Chef LaDonna Bell, Chef Battle Quad Cities winner, during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A ravioli and seared chicken dish by Chef David Adlard, Chef Battle Spokane winner, during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A chicken breast with roasted bell pepper salad and latke dish by Chef Ariella Katzberg, Chef Battle Orange County winner, during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chef Oscar Sanchez, right, Chef Battle Las Vegas winner, begins to plate his seared chicken dish as time runs down during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. Sous chef Ron Sapp moves in behind him with some vegetables. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chef LaDonna Bell, Chef Battle Quad Cities winner, braises some chicken during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chef Oscar Sanchez, Chef Battle Las Vegas winner, grabs more vegetables from the pantry as time runs down during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chef David Adlard, Chef Battle Spokane winner, plates his ravioli and seared chicken dish as time runs down during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. Sous chef Sarah Kitchings looks on to assist. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chef David Adlard, Chef Battle Spokane winner, explains his ravioli and seared chicken dish to the judges during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (From left, bottom) They are Michael Politz, Vedo Pitnjakovic, Raphael Rabensteiner and Cindy West. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chef David Adlard, Chef Battle Spokane winner, prepares his ravioli and seared chicken dish as time runs down during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. Sous chef Sarah Kitchings is there to assist. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sous chef Ron Sapp arranges mushrooms with a tweezer while working with Chef Battle Las Vegas winner Oscar Sanchez, as they plate a seared chicken dish as time runs down during the All American Chef Battle at the Hofbrauhaus on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The second preliminary round is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the finals set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.