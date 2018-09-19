Food

Chefs make whimsical, imaginative treats for Girl Scouts gala

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2018 - 5:25 pm
 

Why save the best for last? That’s long been the philosophy of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual fundraising gala.

Defying the conventional logic that sweets before your meal will spoil your appetite, the group’s Dessert Before Dinner events have begun with cocktail parties packed with cookie-themed treats from some of the valley’s top pastry chefs. To celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary Saturday at Caesars Palace, the evening’s theme was a Girl Scouts cookie classic: Thin Mints.

What the 10 chefs — representing restaurants at Caesars Palace, Bellagio, Stratosphere, Cosmopolitan, The Venetian and Palazzo — did with those childhood staples, however, was anything but kids’ stuff.

Bellagio’s Yamilet Hillers offered a sweet “tea party.” Each guest received an edible chocolate mint espresso cup filled with sweet strawberries and sponge cake, and topped with whipped ganache “foam.” They were then invited to personalize their treats with sprinklings of assorted candies laid out in a line of china teacups.

small pic description goes here

Chef Yamilet Hillers, representing Bellagio Resort and Casino, made a Thin Chocolate Cup. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wynn Resorts’ Elizabeth Stolarick created confectionary “campfires” of pretzel stick logs and orange marshmallow flames atop a campsite of Thin Mint crumble, and topped each with toasted marshmallows on sticks.

small pic description goes here

Chef Elizabeth Stolarick, from Wynn Resorts, made Campfire Sundaes. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cut’s Nicole Erle tended to a garden of tiny candy flower pots filled with cheesecake, tropical gelee and a crumble of Thin Mint “dirt” sprouting colorful edible flowers. And those seeking more traditional preparations could choose from an array of gourmet cakes, popsicles and ice cream interpretations of the evening’s theme. As they entered the main ballroom, each guest was asked to vote on their favorite creation.

small pic description goes here

Chef Nicole Erle, from CUT by Wolfgang Puck. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

The evening wasn’t entirely about dessert, of course. There were also live and silent auctions, a performance by Blue Man Group and a full meal from the Caesars Palace catering kitchen. The nonprofit organization also honored 10 female community leaders who can serve as inspiration and examples for girls.

small pic description goes here

A member of the Blue Man Group dresses one of Brigette Contreras’ mini cones dipped in chocolate cookie crumb. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

That theme was also instrumental in choosing the pastry chef participants. Each was a woman at the top of her field, who has succeeded in Las Vegas’ male-dominated culinary industry.

For Michelle Tribble, who created a Thin Mint chocolate cake with Thin Mint mousse and mint whipped cream, being a role model to young women is nothing new. The winner of last season’s Hell’s Kitchen and chef at the Caesars Palace restaurant based on the Gordon Ramsay TV show, she’s very aware that her success sets an example for girls and women with culinary dreams.

small pic description goes here

The Thin Mint Dobos Cake created by Michelle Tribble and Christina Wilson from Hell’s Kitchen features a Chocolate cake with Thin Mint mousse. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

“Being on Hell’s Kitchen, I think more than 50 percent of the winners on the show are female. And that really gives young girls who want to become chefs the encouragement to do that. They can see me on the show doing so well, winning, becoming a chef here in Las Vegas, and that inspires a lot of women to do what they want, go for it. Even if it is a male-driven industry, just try anyway, because it’s going to happen.”

Lorena Garcia, whose mint mousse tacos topped with Thin Mint crumbles were chosen as the favorite dessert of the evening, said she was thrilled to see so many Girl Scouts at the event, witnessing the women who had succeeded in the field.

small pic description goes here

Chef Lorena Garcia and pastry chef Sara Steele brought a Thin Mint Chocolate Taco. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

“You have no idea how happy this makes me that I see these little girls,” she said.

Hillers’ creations took the second place medal. And miniature Thin Mint martinis (mint milkshakes with chocolate “olives”) by Stratosphere chef Cynthia Werth, came in third. The evening’s real winners, however were the Girl Scouts. In addition to shining a spotlight on strong female role models, the evening raised more than $800,000 to support the organization’s various projects.

Thin Mint dessert tacos

Lorena Garcia’s winning creation was Thin Mint dessert tacos, consisting of shells (recipe below) filled with white chocolate mint mousse (recipe below), and topped with crumbled Thin Mint cookies.

Taco Shells

2 eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons butter (room temperature)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup sifted flour

1/4 cup milk

In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, brown sugar, butter, vanilla and salt. Once incorporated, add flour and milk and mix until all ingredients are well incorporated. Set aside.

Cook mixture in a heated waffle makeruntil golden and cooked all the way through. If a waffle maker is not available, use a grill pan at medium-high temperature.

Once the waffles are done, remove from the heat and shape them as a taco shell or leave them flat.

White Chocolate Mint Mousse

1 14-oounce can sweetened condensed milk

2 1/2 cups white chocolate

1 cup butter

1 teaspoon salt

8 eggs, separated

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup powdered sugar

2 drops green food coloring

2 drops peppermint extract

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

In a double boiler, combine sweetened condensed milk, white chocolate, butter and salt, stirring occasionally until melted. Remove mixture from heat and slowly add egg yolks one at a time, then set aside.

Whip heavy cream to soft peaks and fold gently into chocolate mixture. With a stand mixer with whisk attachment, beat egg whites with powdered sugar until soft peaks form, then fold into the white chocolate mixture. Add food coloring, extract and chocolate chips. Allow 4-6 hours for mousse to set up, then transfer to piping bags for filling shells.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Food Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like