Chefs make whimsical, imaginative treats for Girl Scouts gala

Why save the best for last? That’s long been the philosophy of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual fundraising gala.

The Thin Mint Dobos Cake created by Michelle Tribble and Christina Wilson from Hell's Kitchen features a Chocolate cake with Thin Mint mousse and Thin Mint Whipped Cream at the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chef Yamilet Hillers, representing Bellagio Resort and Casino, made a Thin Chocolate Cup which had a layer of strawberries with sauce, chocolate sponge and a white chocolate whipped ganache cream at the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chef Cynthia Werth, from the Stratosphere, created a Girl Scout Mintini, a Thin Mint ice cream milkshake garnished with mint chocolate raspberry decadence pop at the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chef Marie Yonge, from Gordon Ramsay Steak, arranges her cookies and cream ice cream bars at the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chef Marie Yonge, from Gordon Ramsay Steak, watches as Girl Scouts sample her cookies and cream ice cream bars at the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chef Marie Yonge, from Gordon Ramsay Steak, brought cookies and cream ice cream bars to the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chef Candalina Stanwood from The Mirage brought a desert with chocolate mousse, Thin Mint brownies and Vanilla cremeux to the the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chef Nicole Erle, from CUT by Wolfgang Puck, brought a tropical fruit dirt cup, stuffed with coconut cheesecake and Thin Mint cookie crumble contained in an edible pot to the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chef Nicole Erle, from CUT by Wolfgang Puck, places one of her tropical fruit dirt cups, stuffed with coconut cheesecake and Thin Mint cookie crumble all in an edible pot to the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chef Nicole Erle, right, from CUT by Wolfgang Puck, hands one of her tropical fruit dirt cups to Liz Lesser, left, at the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Erle's dessert featured an edible pot stuffed with coconut cheesecake, Thin Mint cookie crumble. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chef Lorena Garcia and pastry chef Sara Steele brought a Thin Mint Chocolate Taco that had mint chocolate mousse in a waffle cone shell dipped in chocolate and rolled in Thin Mint cookies to the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Chef Lorena Garcia, left, hands a Thin Mint Chocolate Taco to Julie Came at the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Garcia's desert had mint chocolate mousse in a waffle cone shell dipped in chocolate and rolled in Thin Mint cookies. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Pastry chef Sara Steele, right, from CHICA at The Venetian, gives one of her Thin Mint Chocolate Tacos to Betsy Sawaya at the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Garcia's desert had mint chocolate mousse in a waffle cone shell dipped in chocolate and rolled in Thin Mint cookies. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brigette Contreras, from the STK at the Cosmopolitan, brought a mini sunday with whipped cream and cookie crumble, a mint chocolate chip cookie sandwich and mini cones dipped in chocolate cookie crumb to the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

A member of the Blue Man Group dresses one of Brigette Contreras' mini cones dipped in chocolate cookie crumb, which she brought along with mini sundaes with whipped cream and cookie crumble and mint chocolate chip cookie sandwichs to the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brigette Contreras, from the STK at the Cosmopolitan, greets gala goers as they snag samples of her mini sundaes with whipped cream and cookie crumble, mint chocolate chip cookie sandwichs and mini cones dipped in chocolate cookie crumb at the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Defying the conventional logic that sweets before your meal will spoil your appetite, the group’s Dessert Before Dinner events have begun with cocktail parties packed with cookie-themed treats from some of the valley’s top pastry chefs. To celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary Saturday at Caesars Palace, the evening’s theme was a Girl Scouts cookie classic: Thin Mints.

What the 10 chefs — representing restaurants at Caesars Palace, Bellagio, Stratosphere, Cosmopolitan, The Venetian and Palazzo — did with those childhood staples, however, was anything but kids’ stuff.

Bellagio’s Yamilet Hillers offered a sweet “tea party.” Each guest received an edible chocolate mint espresso cup filled with sweet strawberries and sponge cake, and topped with whipped ganache “foam.” They were then invited to personalize their treats with sprinklings of assorted candies laid out in a line of china teacups.

Chef Yamilet Hillers, representing Bellagio Resort and Casino, made a Thin Chocolate Cup. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wynn Resorts’ Elizabeth Stolarick created confectionary “campfires” of pretzel stick logs and orange marshmallow flames atop a campsite of Thin Mint crumble, and topped each with toasted marshmallows on sticks.

Chef Elizabeth Stolarick, from Wynn Resorts, made Campfire Sundaes. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cut’s Nicole Erle tended to a garden of tiny candy flower pots filled with cheesecake, tropical gelee and a crumble of Thin Mint “dirt” sprouting colorful edible flowers. And those seeking more traditional preparations could choose from an array of gourmet cakes, popsicles and ice cream interpretations of the evening’s theme. As they entered the main ballroom, each guest was asked to vote on their favorite creation.

Chef Nicole Erle, from CUT by Wolfgang Puck. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

The evening wasn’t entirely about dessert, of course. There were also live and silent auctions, a performance by Blue Man Group and a full meal from the Caesars Palace catering kitchen. The nonprofit organization also honored 10 female community leaders who can serve as inspiration and examples for girls.

A member of the Blue Man Group dresses one of Brigette Contreras’ mini cones dipped in chocolate cookie crumb. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

That theme was also instrumental in choosing the pastry chef participants. Each was a woman at the top of her field, who has succeeded in Las Vegas’ male-dominated culinary industry.

For Michelle Tribble, who created a Thin Mint chocolate cake with Thin Mint mousse and mint whipped cream, being a role model to young women is nothing new. The winner of last season’s Hell’s Kitchen and chef at the Caesars Palace restaurant based on the Gordon Ramsay TV show, she’s very aware that her success sets an example for girls and women with culinary dreams.

The Thin Mint Dobos Cake created by Michelle Tribble and Christina Wilson from Hell’s Kitchen features a Chocolate cake with Thin Mint mousse. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

“Being on Hell’s Kitchen, I think more than 50 percent of the winners on the show are female. And that really gives young girls who want to become chefs the encouragement to do that. They can see me on the show doing so well, winning, becoming a chef here in Las Vegas, and that inspires a lot of women to do what they want, go for it. Even if it is a male-driven industry, just try anyway, because it’s going to happen.”

Lorena Garcia, whose mint mousse tacos topped with Thin Mint crumbles were chosen as the favorite dessert of the evening, said she was thrilled to see so many Girl Scouts at the event, witnessing the women who had succeeded in the field.

Chef Lorena Garcia and pastry chef Sara Steele brought a Thin Mint Chocolate Taco. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

“You have no idea how happy this makes me that I see these little girls,” she said.

Hillers’ creations took the second place medal. And miniature Thin Mint martinis (mint milkshakes with chocolate “olives”) by Stratosphere chef Cynthia Werth, came in third. The evening’s real winners, however were the Girl Scouts. In addition to shining a spotlight on strong female role models, the evening raised more than $800,000 to support the organization’s various projects.

Thin Mint dessert tacos

Lorena Garcia’s winning creation was Thin Mint dessert tacos, consisting of shells (recipe below) filled with white chocolate mint mousse (recipe below), and topped with crumbled Thin Mint cookies.

Taco Shells

2 eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons butter (room temperature)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup sifted flour

1/4 cup milk

In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, brown sugar, butter, vanilla and salt. Once incorporated, add flour and milk and mix until all ingredients are well incorporated. Set aside.

Cook mixture in a heated waffle makeruntil golden and cooked all the way through. If a waffle maker is not available, use a grill pan at medium-high temperature.

Once the waffles are done, remove from the heat and shape them as a taco shell or leave them flat.

White Chocolate Mint Mousse

1 14-oounce can sweetened condensed milk

2 1/2 cups white chocolate

1 cup butter

1 teaspoon salt

8 eggs, separated

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup powdered sugar

2 drops green food coloring

2 drops peppermint extract

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

In a double boiler, combine sweetened condensed milk, white chocolate, butter and salt, stirring occasionally until melted. Remove mixture from heat and slowly add egg yolks one at a time, then set aside.

Whip heavy cream to soft peaks and fold gently into chocolate mixture. With a stand mixer with whisk attachment, beat egg whites with powdered sugar until soft peaks form, then fold into the white chocolate mixture. Add food coloring, extract and chocolate chips. Allow 4-6 hours for mousse to set up, then transfer to piping bags for filling shells.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.