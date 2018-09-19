Chefs make whimsical, imaginative treats for Girl Scouts gala

Why save the best for last? That’s long been the philosophy of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual fundraising gala.
Defying the conventional logic that sweets before your meal will spoil your appetite, the group’s Dessert Before Dinner events have begun with cocktail parties packed with cookie-themed treats from some of the valley’s top pastry chefs. To celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary Saturday at Caesars Palace, the evening’s theme was a Girl Scouts cookie classic: Thin Mints.
What the 10 chefs — representing restaurants at Caesars Palace, Bellagio, Stratosphere, Cosmopolitan, The Venetian and Palazzo — did with those childhood staples, however, was anything but kids’ stuff.
Bellagio’s Yamilet Hillers offered a sweet “tea party.” Each guest received an edible chocolate mint espresso cup filled with sweet strawberries and sponge cake, and topped with whipped ganache “foam.” They were then invited to personalize their treats with sprinklings of assorted candies laid out in a line of china teacups.
Wynn Resorts’ Elizabeth Stolarick created confectionary “campfires” of pretzel stick logs and orange marshmallow flames atop a campsite of Thin Mint crumble, and topped each with toasted marshmallows on sticks.
Cut’s Nicole Erle tended to a garden of tiny candy flower pots filled with cheesecake, tropical gelee and a crumble of Thin Mint “dirt” sprouting colorful edible flowers. And those seeking more traditional preparations could choose from an array of gourmet cakes, popsicles and ice cream interpretations of the evening’s theme. As they entered the main ballroom, each guest was asked to vote on their favorite creation.
The evening wasn’t entirely about dessert, of course. There were also live and silent auctions, a performance by Blue Man Group and a full meal from the Caesars Palace catering kitchen. The nonprofit organization also honored 10 female community leaders who can serve as inspiration and examples for girls.
That theme was also instrumental in choosing the pastry chef participants. Each was a woman at the top of her field, who has succeeded in Las Vegas’ male-dominated culinary industry.
For Michelle Tribble, who created a Thin Mint chocolate cake with Thin Mint mousse and mint whipped cream, being a role model to young women is nothing new. The winner of last season’s Hell’s Kitchen and chef at the Caesars Palace restaurant based on the Gordon Ramsay TV show, she’s very aware that her success sets an example for girls and women with culinary dreams.
“Being on Hell’s Kitchen, I think more than 50 percent of the winners on the show are female. And that really gives young girls who want to become chefs the encouragement to do that. They can see me on the show doing so well, winning, becoming a chef here in Las Vegas, and that inspires a lot of women to do what they want, go for it. Even if it is a male-driven industry, just try anyway, because it’s going to happen.”
Lorena Garcia, whose mint mousse tacos topped with Thin Mint crumbles were chosen as the favorite dessert of the evening, said she was thrilled to see so many Girl Scouts at the event, witnessing the women who had succeeded in the field.
“You have no idea how happy this makes me that I see these little girls,” she said.
Hillers’ creations took the second place medal. And miniature Thin Mint martinis (mint milkshakes with chocolate “olives”) by Stratosphere chef Cynthia Werth, came in third. The evening’s real winners, however were the Girl Scouts. In addition to shining a spotlight on strong female role models, the evening raised more than $800,000 to support the organization’s various projects.
Thin Mint dessert tacos
Lorena Garcia’s winning creation was Thin Mint dessert tacos, consisting of shells (recipe below) filled with white chocolate mint mousse (recipe below), and topped with crumbled Thin Mint cookies.
Taco Shells
2 eggs
1/2 cup brown sugar
4 tablespoons butter (room temperature)
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup sifted flour
1/4 cup milk
In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, brown sugar, butter, vanilla and salt. Once incorporated, add flour and milk and mix until all ingredients are well incorporated. Set aside.
Cook mixture in a heated waffle makeruntil golden and cooked all the way through. If a waffle maker is not available, use a grill pan at medium-high temperature.
Once the waffles are done, remove from the heat and shape them as a taco shell or leave them flat.
White Chocolate Mint Mousse
1 14-oounce can sweetened condensed milk
2 1/2 cups white chocolate
1 cup butter
1 teaspoon salt
8 eggs, separated
1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup powdered sugar
2 drops green food coloring
2 drops peppermint extract
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
In a double boiler, combine sweetened condensed milk, white chocolate, butter and salt, stirring occasionally until melted. Remove mixture from heat and slowly add egg yolks one at a time, then set aside.
Whip heavy cream to soft peaks and fold gently into chocolate mixture. With a stand mixer with whisk attachment, beat egg whites with powdered sugar until soft peaks form, then fold into the white chocolate mixture. Add food coloring, extract and chocolate chips. Allow 4-6 hours for mousse to set up, then transfer to piping bags for filling shells.
