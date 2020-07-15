Chefs pitch in to teach kids, adults on autism spectrum to cook

Therapy executive chef Aaron Thomas and La Strega executive chef Gina Marinelli will hold live and virtual classes for autistic kids and adults and help raise money for nonprofit.

The exterior of La Strega on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Aaron Thomas, executive chef of Therapy. (Therapy)

Gina Marinelli, shown here at The Kitchen at Atomic in April, used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

When Maria Horta, who manages Therapy but volunteers with children and adults on the autism spectrum, brought large groups into the restaurant to experience various jobs, she noticed one thing.

“They are passionate about learning how to cook and do real things,” she said.

When COVID-19 hit, group activities were out. So rather than give a man a fish she’s going to teach him to cook it, and recruit Las Vegas chefs to help out.

The first classes to benefit FEAT — the nonprofit Families for Effective Autism Treatment — will be Aug. 1, with Therapy executive chef Aaron Thomas and La Strega executive chef Gina Marinelli. Horta hopes the classes will be offered monthly, or even twice a month.

While she used to alternate charities to help, Horta said she’s been working with FEAT for five years. Her 15-year-old daughter is autistic.

“More and more kids in Las Vegas have been diagnosed with autism,” she said. “Children with disabilities can’t even interact with each other.”

The classes will be composed of groups of five children or five adults, who will go into the restaurants to cook side-by-side with the chefs. Many more will be able to participate in the classes via Zoom.

“I know there’s going to be at least 300 because they’re all excited and waiting for this,” she said.

Marinelli, who plans to teach them to make cannolis and one other dish, got involved at Horta’s invitation.

“I love cooking,” she said, “and to be able to share cooking with kids and adults, it’s a privilege and an honor that they asked me to do it.

“We’re going to be a little more loose with it and have a little more fun,” Marinelli said. “Not being so technical and letting them start learning the basics of cooking.”

Thomas will teach his charges to make strawberry shortcake cookies and an Italian dish, possibly stromboli. And each chef will donate 500 pastries, in Marinelli’s case, or cookies, in Thomas’, to FEAT to help raise money for the organization.

“My goal is for it to be like Girl Scout cookies,” Horta said. She hopes the participants will be able to come into the restaurant to bake them for future sales.

Thomas’ class starts at 9 a.m. and Marinelli’s at 10:30. The classes are free; to register, call or text 702-403-6263 or email yasodara@featsonv.org.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.