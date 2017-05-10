ad-fullscreen
Food

Chica at The Venetian, Citrus at Downtown Grand open

By Heidi Knapp Rinella and Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2017 - 10:45 am
 

Mother’s Day debut

The Latin American Chica at The Venetian, from Venezuelan native chef Lorena Garcia, opens Sunday. The restaurant is a collaboration between Garcia and 50 Eggs, the parent company of Yardbird, also at the Venetian.

A dip and a bite

Citrus has opened at the Downtown Grand. A rooftop pool bar/cafe, it serves minted frozen citrus, frozen grapes, chilled shrimp and watermelon, plus hot items including flatbreads, falafel and sliders. The pool deck, complete with poolside herb gardens, is free to visitors and locals.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.

TOP NEWS
