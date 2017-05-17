Chica makes grand entrance at the Venetian

Classic Ceviche Anthony Mair

Grilled Corn Lollipops Anthony Mair

Pepita Crusted Lamb Anthony Mair

Shrimp & Quinoa Cazuela Anthony Mair

The Venetian and Palazzo pulled out all the stops this weekend to welcome Lorena Garcia’s Chica to their restaurant portfolio. It kicked off with a huge party Friday night that included a DJ, a band, roaming drummers and scantily clad dancers in feathered head-dresses.

Guests included celebrity chef Art Smith, who originally met Garcia in Las Vegas while recording an episode of “Top Chef Masters,” and KXTE morning show hosts Dave and Mahoney.

VIPs were invited back Saturday morning to enjoy the restaurant’s brunch menu. Once that wrapped up, the chef took the party poolside at the Palazzo’s Aquatic Club, where guests were treated to in-cabana massages and entertained by synchronized swimmers.

See the full menus here.

