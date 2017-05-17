ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Food

Chica makes grand entrance at the Venetian

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2017 - 5:39 pm
 

The Venetian and Palazzo pulled out all the stops this weekend to welcome Lorena Garcia’s Chica to their restaurant portfolio. It kicked off with a huge party Friday night that included a DJ, a band, roaming drummers and scantily clad dancers in feathered head-dresses.

Guests included celebrity chef Art Smith, who originally met Garcia in Las Vegas while recording an episode of “Top Chef Masters,” and KXTE morning show hosts Dave and Mahoney.

VIPs were invited back Saturday morning to enjoy the restaurant’s brunch menu. Once that wrapped up, the chef took the party poolside at the Palazzo’s Aquatic Club, where guests were treated to in-cabana massages and entertained by synchronized swimmers.

See the full menus here.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like