Chicago-based Bavette’s steakhouse coming to Park MGM

Martin Brudnizki Design Studio

Martin Brudnizki Design Studio

Chicago’s Bavette’s is headed to Las Vegas. The restaurant, which was named one of Esquire’s 12 Restaurants Around the Country Worth the Reservation this year, will be part of the transformation of the Monte Carlo into the new Park MGM and Nomad hotels. Other restaurants headed to the Park MGM/Nomad include an offshoot of New York City’s Nomad restaurant, the vegetable forward, three-meal restaurant Primrose, and a local incarnation of Mario Batali’s Eataly markets.

Ari Kastrati, senior vice president of Food & Beverage Strategy at MGM Resorts International, says the restaurant will be “a classic American steakhouse, but rooted in French cooking and cooking techniques.”

“The one in Chicago,” he continues, “has a little bit of a French flair. I’m not going to use the word bistro, because that isn’t the case. But it’s really inspired by Paris.”

Bavette is part of Chicago’s Hogsalt Hospitality. In addition to steak, the menu will include classic prime rib and a burger inspired by Hogsalt’s popular Chicago brasserie Au Cheval. There will also be an elevated bar program Kastrati describes as “classic cocktails done to a very high standard.”

Bavette’s, which was also named one of Chicago magazine’s Best New Restaurants in 2013 and one of Gayot’s Top 10 Steakhouses in the U.S. in 2014, is scheduled to open in October. The local executive chef has not been announced.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.