Chick-fil-A fans brave the elements, camp out for free food

Fans of Chick-fil-A weren’t willing to let a little cold weather — and in some places, a lot of snow — get in the way of enjoying free chicken sandwiches for a year.

Tents pitched outside the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Dozens of people camped out 24 hours before the official opening of 6 a.m. Thursday. The first 100 customers receive 52 free meals. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Tents pitched outside the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Dozens of people camped out 24 hours before the official opening of 6 a.m. Thursday. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Jessica Zwigac has a free lunch with her daughter Natalie Zwigac, 10, at their tent at the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Brie Bernier, 10, from left, has a free lunch with family and friends Hannah Call, 11, Carson Call, 7, Havilah Bernier, 13, and Shannon Bernier at their campsite outside the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

People line up for a free lunch outside the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Dozens of people camped out 24 hours before the official opening of 6 a.m. Thursday. The first 100 customers receive 52 free meals. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Ed Reyes shows his button as proof he is one of the first 100 customers at the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Dozens of people camped out 24 hours before the official opening at 6 a.m. Thursday. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Ed Reyes hangs out with his friend Tyler Wogalter at their campsite at the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Litrease Holley receives a free lunch at the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Dozens of people camped out 24 hours before the official opening of 6 a.m. Thursday. The first 100 customers receive 52 free meals. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Arbour family, from left Craig, Kristen, and daughters Zoe, 10, and Hannah,11, order their free lunch at the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

In keeping with tradition, Chick-fil-A is celebrating the opening of its newest locations — one in northwest Las Vegas and one in Buffalo, New York — by giving away free food to the first 100 guests at each restaurant.

As part of the “First 100” events, die-hard Chick-fil-A fans were welcome to pitch a tent and stake their place in line from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, the eatery said in a release. The restaurants will officially open for service on Thursday.

While diners are arguably waiting comfortably with the sun shining down on them in Las Vegas, the scene is drastically different in New York.

In a video posted by local television station WGRZ about 11 a.m., tents are shown sitting in a parking lot full of snow, with dark skies and more snow falling. According to Weather.com, the temperature in Buffalo at that time was a cool 33 degrees.

Based on the inclement weather, the station later updated to announce that Chick-fil-A would be modifying the Buffalo event to end at 6 p.m. Wednesday rather than Thursday morning.

OMG @ChickfilA in Cheektowaga is a snowy shanty town. People are putting out their tents to be one of the first 100 customers when it opens tomorrow. People are super nice and helpful, helping each other shovel and put up their tents!! @WKBW pic.twitter.com/y8243IJKRj — Thuy Lan Nguyen (@ThuyLanWKBW) November 28, 2018

People in Buffalo braved the blowing snow and wind chills in the teens. All for free Chick-fil-a! These people will stand outside this new store for 24-hours. pic.twitter.com/3e2yJY7Rg7 — Weather Underground (@wunderground) November 28, 2018

The opening of Chick-fil-A’s northwest Las Vegas location, 1991 N. Rainbow Blvd., marks the restaurant’s fourth location in Southern Nevada.

An additional location is planned for the Las Vegas Strip.

