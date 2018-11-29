Food

Chick-fil-A fans brave the elements, camp out for free food

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2018 - 4:06 pm
 

Fans of Chick-fil-A weren’t willing to let a little cold weather — and in some places, a lot of snow — get in the way of enjoying free chicken sandwiches for a year.

In keeping with tradition, Chick-fil-A is celebrating the opening of its newest locations — one in northwest Las Vegas and one in Buffalo, New York — by giving away free food to the first 100 guests at each restaurant.

As part of the “First 100” events, die-hard Chick-fil-A fans were welcome to pitch a tent and stake their place in line from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, the eatery said in a release. The restaurants will officially open for service on Thursday.

While diners are arguably waiting comfortably with the sun shining down on them in Las Vegas, the scene is drastically different in New York.

In a video posted by local television station WGRZ about 11 a.m., tents are shown sitting in a parking lot full of snow, with dark skies and more snow falling. According to Weather.com, the temperature in Buffalo at that time was a cool 33 degrees.

Based on the inclement weather, the station later updated to announce that Chick-fil-A would be modifying the Buffalo event to end at 6 p.m. Wednesday rather than Thursday morning.

The opening of Chick-fil-A’s northwest Las Vegas location, 1991 N. Rainbow Blvd., marks the restaurant’s fourth location in Southern Nevada.

An additional location is planned for the Las Vegas Strip.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.

