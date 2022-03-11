Chick-fil-A fans celebrate as northwest Las Vegas eatery opens

The popular chicken-sandwich chain held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for a new restaurant near the 215 Beltway-U.S. Highway 95 interchange in the northwest valley.

Five years after its Nevada debut prompted diners to camp outside its doors, Chick-fil-A has opened another Las Vegas-area eatery.

The popular chicken sandwich chain held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for a new restaurant near the 215 Beltway-U.S. Highway 95 interchange in the northwest valley.

According to a Facebook post, the eatery, 6410 Centennial Center Blvd., was set to open at 6 a.m., with the first 100 guests receiving a grand opening cup, a “plush cow” and Chick-fil-A “digital offer cards.” Misti Cunningham, owner and operator of the franchised location, was joined at the ceremony by Vegas Chamber members.

Chick-fil-A now has 12 locations in Southern Nevada, according to its website, and at least one more in the works.

It has drawn up plans for a 4,947-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru at the northwest corner of Lake Mead Parkway and Water Street in Henderson, according to a project statement filed with the city and dated Jan. 28. Efforts to confirm that location’s expected opening were not immediately successful Thursday.

Chick-fil-A opened its first two restaurants in Nevada — both in Henderson — in January 2017. At the time, the first 100 people in line could get 52 free meals.

The Atlanta-based company boasts more than 2,700 restaurants.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.