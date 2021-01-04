Chick-fil-A opens 10th restaurant in Las Vegas Valley
Chick-fil-A opened its newest restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday morning.
Customers were lined up early at the drive-thru at 1100 S. Fort Apache Road, near Charleston Boulevard. The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The new restaurant will open for drive-thru and curbside pickup for mobile orders. Guests can use contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A mobile app.
The restaurant will be surprising 100 local heroes having an impact in the Las Vegas area. Also, the Chick-fil-A Foundation has partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to a local food bank for every new restaurant opening.
Bill Carnohan is the owner of the franchise, which will employ 125 full- and part-time employees.
