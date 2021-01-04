Chick-fil-A opens new restaurant near Summerlin

Chick-fil-A opened its newest restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday morning.

Owner Bill Carnohan delivers the first order to Stacy Wayne Slade of Las Vegas as Chad Chute takes a photo during the grand opening of the 10th Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley at South Fort Apache Road and West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stacy Wayne Slade of Las Vegas, left, is first in line for the grand opening of the 10th Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley at South Fort Apache Road and West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kelly Wood delivers one of the first orders to Brett Slade of Las Vegas as Chad Chute looks on during the grand opening of the 10th Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley at South Fort Apache Road and West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Workers fill orders during the grand opening of the 10th Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley at South Fort Apache Road and West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ryan N., left, grand opening trainer, explains to a customer use of the mobile app for ordering during the grand opening of the 10th Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley at South Fort Apache Road and West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stacy Wayne Slade of Las Vegas is first in line for the grand opening of the 10th Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley at South Fort Apache Road and West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ryan N., left, grand opening trainer, helps John Forte of Las Vegas use the mobile app for ordering during the grand opening of the 10th Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley at South Fort Apache Road and West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People line up for the grand opening of the 10th Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley at South Fort Apache Road and West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Customers were lined up early at the drive-thru at 1100 S. Fort Apache Road, near Charleston Boulevard. The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The restaurant is open for drive-thru and curbside pickup for mobile orders. Guests can use contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A mobile app.

The restaurant will surprise 100 heroes having an impact in the Las Vegas area. Also, the Chick-fil-A Foundation has partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to a local food bank for every new restaurant opening.

Bill Carnohan is the owner of the franchise, which will employ 125.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.