Chick-fil-A opens new restaurant near Summerlin
Chick-fil-A opened its newest restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday morning.
Customers were lined up early at the drive-thru at 1100 S. Fort Apache Road, near Charleston Boulevard. The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The restaurant is open for drive-thru and curbside pickup for mobile orders. Guests can use contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A mobile app.
The restaurant will surprise 100 heroes having an impact in the Las Vegas area. Also, the Chick-fil-A Foundation has partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to a local food bank for every new restaurant opening.
Bill Carnohan is the owner of the franchise, which will employ 125.
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.
