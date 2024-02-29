Chick-fil-A recalling sauce packets because of allergy concerns
The restaurant chain, which has more than a dozen locations in the Las Vegas Valley, is urging customers to discard one variety of dipping sauce.
One of the more popular restaurant chains in Southern Nevada is recalling some of its sauce packets because of allergy concerns.
Chick-fil-A is urging customers to discard any Polynesian sauce packets they might have obtained Feb. 14-27.
“The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens,” the company said in a statement on its website.
Customers who have concerns are urged to call the company at 866-232-2040.
Chick-fil-A has more than a dozen restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley. More locations are in the works, including a drive-thru focused one in Henderson that will offer no indoor seating.
Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.