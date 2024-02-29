66°F
Food

Chick-fil-A recalling sauce packets because of allergy concerns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 29, 2024 - 11:47 am
 
A Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Centennial Center Boulevard is shown Thursday, March, 10, 2022, in ...
A Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Centennial Center Boulevard is shown Thursday, March, 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of the more popular restaurant chains in Southern Nevada is recalling some of its sauce packets because of allergy concerns.

Chick-fil-A is urging customers to discard any Polynesian sauce packets they might have obtained Feb. 14-27.

“The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens,” the company said in a statement on its website.

Customers who have concerns are urged to call the company at 866-232-2040.

Chick-fil-A has more than a dozen restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley. More locations are in the works, including a drive-thru focused one in Henderson that will offer no indoor seating.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

