Chick-fil-A shakes up menu with 3 new seasonal items

Chick-fil-A's sign and menu are displayed at the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the Golden ...
Chick-fil-A's sign and menu are displayed at the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside the Golden Nugget, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Want a free chicken sandwich? Get one this weekend at Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant
Avery Newmark The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
August 23, 2024 - 7:06 am
 

Can’t resist Chick-fil-A’s menu? You might be in trouble, then, with the addition of three seasonal items, just in time to cure those back-to-school blues.

Starting Aug. 26, the Atlanta-based chain will feature a fan favorite sandwich, reintroduce a nostalgic milkshake that’s been off the menu for more than a decade and roll out a new coffee treat.

Leading the charge is the return of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. This Southern-inspired addition stole the show last year, becoming Chick-fil-A’s bestselling seasonal item, according to a news release from the company. It features a juicy chicken filet drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese and sitting on a ring of mild pickled jalapenos, all on toasted bun. For those craving an extra kick, Chick-fil-A is also introducing a spicy version.

But the star of the show might just be the comeback of the Banana Pudding Milkshake after a 13-year hiatus. This treat blends Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream with real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a cherry. Its return answers the cries of fans who have been campaigning for its revival since it left the menu.

One excited Instagram user exclaimed: “Y’all, when I tell you I never forgot that banana pudding milkshake from over 10 years ago!!! It’s no joke!!!!”

Rounding out the lineup is the new Banana Frosted Coffee, a mix of cold-brewed coffee, Icedream, banana and cookie crumbles.

“Whether we are surprising our guests with new flavors and offerings or taking classic items and bringing them back with a twist, each menu introduction is made after listening to their needs,” Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in the release. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring back two of our most popular picks this season!”

These items are available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

